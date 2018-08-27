ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish currency has again weakened against the dollar, as Turkey’s markets resumed trading after a week-long religious holiday.
The Turkish lira was down some 3.5 percent on Monday, trading at around 6.22 against the dollar.
The currency has seen a sharp fall in value this year amid investor concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies and an on-going diplomatic and trade dispute with the United States.
The United States has slapped sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet ministers and doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports over the continued detention in Turkey of American pastor Andrew Brunson. Turkey retaliated by increasing tariffs on certain U.S. imports.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle area’s economic boom splashes over the Cascades, bringing work and worries
- As China retaliates in Trump trade war, damage for Northwest cherry growers could reach $86 million
- Amazon warehouse envoys rally to tweet upbeat comments about working conditions
- 5 steps to take if the bull market run has you thinking of unloading stocks
- Gala outpaces Red Delicious to become most popular apple
The pastor is accused of espionage and terror-related charges and faces a maximum 35 years in prison if convicted.