ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president is blaming the country’s economic downturn on the United States and other nations that he claims are waging “war” against his country.
Speaking Saturday in the northeastern province of Rize, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said dollars, euros and gold were “the bullets, cannonballs and missiles of the economic war being waged against our country.”
Erdogan promised supporters that Turkey was taking necessary precautions to protect its economy “but the most important thing is breaking the hands firing these weapons.”
Turkey was hit by a financial shockwave this week as its currency nosedived over concerns about the government’s economic policies and a trade dispute with the United States.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing finds surprise asset for defense comeback: old warplanes
- Redfin stock has worst day in its history as CEO sounds alarm about cooling housing market
- Housing construction in local suburbs is at historic lows, while Seattle is setting records | Mike Rosenberg VIEW
- More Seattle-area home sellers lower list prices as market cools way down
- Peak oil went in the barrel — now the debate is over peak oil demand | Jon Talton