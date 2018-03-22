ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s largest media group says it is in talks with a pro-government business group for the sale of its outlets, a development that further curtails independent journalism in the country.
In a note to Turkey’s capital markets board on Thursday, Dogan Holding said it was negotiating the sale of outlets — including flagship Hurriyet newspaper, the mass-circulation daily Posta, CNN-Turk and Kanal D television channels and Dogan New Agency —to Demiroren Holding.
Dogan news outlets have been among the few relatively independent media in Turkey which is dominated by TV stations and newspapers close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The Turkish leader has further tightened his grip on media since a failed military coup in 2016. More than 150 journalists have been arrested and hundreds of media outlets closed down.
Most Read Business Stories
- As coffee-cup controversy simmers, Starbucks vows to spend $10M to invent new ones
- No deal: Nordstrom family’s price not enough for board
- Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for 'major breach of trust' VIEW
- Amazon topples Google parent as the world’s No. 2 most valuable company
- Breaking up with Facebook? It's harder than it looks