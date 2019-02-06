ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A veteran casino executive will oversee Atlantic City’s cash-strapped Ocean Resort Casino as its new owners seek a gambling license.
The New Jersey Casino Control Commission appointed Eric Matejevich (MATT’-eh-vitch) on Wednesday as a trustee for the casino while New York hedge fund Luxor Capital seeks a casino license.
Luxor is assuming ownership of the casino from Colorado developer Bruce Deifik and his family.
Deifik bought the casino just over a year ago for $200 million.
Luxor, which lent him money for the purchase, plans to inject an additional $70 million into the casino.
The state requires the casino to maintain at least $36 million on hand at all times, but it has recently fallen below $20 million.