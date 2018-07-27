WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is praising new economic data released Friday, saying the U.S. is the “economic envy of the entire world.”
Trump is celebrating data showing the U.S. economy surged in the April-June quarter to an annual growth rate of 4.1 percent.
Trump is predicting that as he renegotiates trade deals, “we’re going to go a lot higher than these numbers.”
Trump says on the South Lawn of the White House that the economic numbers are “very sustainable.”
Trump is joined at the White House by Vice President Mike Pence and several members of his Cabinet. He has been trying to highlight economic gains ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
