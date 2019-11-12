NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is claiming credit for nation’s strong economic performance under his leadership at a speech Tuesday.

According to excerpt of his address at the Economic Club of New York and released by the White House, Trump will say he’s proud to report “that we have DELIVERED on our promises – and exceeded our expectations.”

Trump will say his administration is responsible for the creation of 7 million jobs — though only 6.25 million have been created since he’s been in office.

The speech is set against a backdrop of anxiety over his administration’s trade policies, including talks with China meant on deescalating an 18-month trade war.

Trump is speaking to the group in the same midtown ballroom where he celebrated his election to the White House in 2016.