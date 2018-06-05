CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s technology adviser says the administration is committed to advancing U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence.
But Michael Kratsios dodged questions about what Trump himself thinks about AI.
Trump’s lack of public emphasis on both the economic promise and potential dangers of automation has contrasted with other world leaders who have made a vocal push to get their countries ahead.
Kratsios was grilled Tuesday about Trump’s commitment to technological research during MIT Technology Review’s EmTech conference about the future of work.
He says a downsized White House Office of Science and Technology gets it closer to its historic average after it was significantly expanded by President Barack Obama. The office has fewer than 60 people, about half the number under Obama. Its top job remains unfilled.