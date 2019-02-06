WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Treasury Department official David Malpass is his choice to lead the World Bank.
Trump introduced Malpass on Wednesday as the “right person to take on this incredibly important job.” Malpass is a sharp critic of the 189-nation lending institution.
Malpass says he’s honored by the nomination. He says a key goal will be to implement changes to the bank that he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin helped negotiate, and to ensure that women achieve full participation in developing economies.
Malpass would succeed Jim Yong Kim, who departed in January three years before his term was to end.
Other candidates will likely be nominated for the post by the bank’s member countries. A final decision on a new president will be up to the bank’s board.