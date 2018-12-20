WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a massive $867 billion farm bill that reauthorizes agriculture and conservation programs without any cuts to the food stamp program.
Trump signed the bill Thursday after the Agriculture Department announced plans to tighten work requirements for recipients of food aid. Negotiations over the farm bill had stalled for months in Congress over a provision by the House to cut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and over the Senate’s unwillingness to go along.
Trump had voiced strong support for stricter work requirements.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the regulation to tighten work requirements was a tradeoff for Trump’s support for the bill.
Most Read Business Stories
- Facebook offered users privacy wall, then let tech giants around it
- Opening Seattle's largest hotel required heavy preparation, including a 5-ton boulder
- Boeing explores potential expansion at Paine Field. Could it be for the 797?
- Engineer creates special package to coat porch pirates in glitter, fart spray WATCH
- Another 20 Boeing 767s could boost Amazon's Prime Air fleet
The farm bill will cost roughly $400 billion over five years or $867 billion over 10 years.