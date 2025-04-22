TURIN, Italy — Fresh off the assembly line, the two Eurofighter jets screamed down Turin’s runway at 186 mph before lifting off against the snow-capped Alps. Their destination was Kuwait, a six-hour flight away.

The Kuwaiti military is the first non-European customer to buy the supersonic jets from Leonardo, the Italian defense contractor that manufactures the Eurofighter as part of a consortium with producers in Britain, Germany and Spain. More such deals are likely, as Europe looks inward to build its defenses amid President Donald Trump’s trade war and his demands that Europe stop relying on the United States for its security.

Demand for weapons spiked in Europe after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and has persisted. With Europe producing more and better weapons, it is also looking to sell its wares more broadly on the global market.

The new emphasis on arms production is evidence of a broader generational shift in Europe, which wound down its militaries after the Cold War in favor of social investments.

Giancarlo Mezzanatto, a top Leonardo official who was the Eurofighter consortium’s CEO until December, is betting that the Trump administration’s antagonism toward Europe will encourage more militaries to buy European weapons. Already, both Poland and Turkey are weighing multibillion-dollar deals for the Eurofighter, known as the “Typhoon,” instead of expanding their fleets of American-made jets.

“It is a matter of how successful the products are, and of how the technologies are helping the products to be successful in the market,” Mezzanatto said in a recent interview in Turin, describing a “renaissance” for the Eurofighters with a new midgeneration upgrade that will maintain its edge until 2060.

Advertising

“Then, of course, there are the geopolitical situations, which are clearly influenced by Trump,” he added.

Even before Trump invoked punishing global tariffs this month, Europe’s defense stocks were flying high, in part because institutional investors that had long disregarded them are reconsidering their stances.

The Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense, an index of top defense contractors including Leonardo, Rheinmetall and BAE Systems, has soared roughly 24% this year while the S&P 500 is down more than 10%.

Trump’s tariffs blitz has shaken investors’ confidence just about everywhere, but analysts see the defense sector as secure, especially given the political pressure to rearm Europe. In March, the European Commission announced a broad proposal to ramp up military spending by about $840 billion, including $165 billion in loans. The European Investment Bank also said it planned to at least double its funding for security and defense projects, and expand its financing to military equipment.

That has caught the attention of institutional investors, including Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund. Such funds have long stayed clear of arms-makers but are rethinking those restrictions.

Advertising

“What really has provoked the turnaround in opinion, I think, is the Trump administration’s obvious reluctance to support Europe in defense,” said Stephen M. Davis, a senior fellow at the Harvard Law School Program on Corporate Governance. “When public opinion changes, the investor community is likely to change, too.”

The shift represents a major change in how many investors have approached the defense industry in Europe. Governments there drastically cut their militaries when the Cold War ended in 1991 and began pumping money into pensions, health care, education, environmental programs and other economic priorities deemed more important than building weapons.

For decades, many European pension funds prohibited direct investments in arms manufacturers that produce weapons such as cluster bombs, chemical, nuclear and biological weapons, and mines. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, NATO implored governments, banks and private funds to invest in the defense industry and help speed up arms production and keep the war from spreading deeper into Europe.

“It’s always nicer to invest in health and infrastructure and education,” Jens Stoltenberg, then NATO’s secretary-general, said in December 2022. But, he said, “the reality is that the only way to sustain peace is to invest in defense.”

Most of the major weapons producers in Europe are partially state-owned, and each government has its own spending priorities, regulations and defense strategies. That has created inefficiencies among national manufacturers that each produce relatively small amounts of weapons, resulting in relatively high costs.

The price of a self-propelled 155-mm artillery howitzer built in Europe, for example, can range between $6 million and $19 million, according to the Bruegel Institute, an economic think tank in Brussels, while one built in the United States is less than $2 million. Analysts are watching to see whether Trump’s tariffs drive up costs for steel, copper and other metals key to the construction of military hardware.

Advertising

“The fragmentation of the European defense market has meant that money is spent very inefficiently,” researchers at the Royal United Services Institute, an analytical group affiliated with the British military, concluded in a study this month.

The four-nation consortium that builds the Eurofighter jet sought to pool its resources instead of competing when it was created in the 1980s. The jet now flies in nine countries, including four in the Middle East. While Kuwait was the first to buy the warplane from Leonardo, other nations purchased it directly from the other companies in the consortium.

Named for Italian inventor Leonardo da Vinci, Leonardo is also developing a next-generation fighter jet, the Global Combat Air Program, with producers in Britain and Japan; it is expected to enter military service in 2035.

Its technology is expected to rival, if not surpass, that of the American-made F-35 stealth jet, which flies in 20 countries and is broadly considered the most advanced fighter jet on the global market. But while the United States has strict restrictions on some of the F-35’s highly classified capabilities, the GCAP, as it is known, will give its customers more control over its systems.

The Italian air force flies both Eurofighters and F-35s, and Leonardo builds parts for both. But while Leonardo is restricted to manufacturing wings and other hardware for the F-35, the company is deeply involved in developing the technology for the Eurofighter.

Two years ago, when CEO Roberto Cingolani took over Leonardo, he focused the company on high-tech advances and brokering joint ventures with other European weapons producers, including with German defense giant Rheinmetall to build tanks and with Turkish drone-maker Baykar.

He believes that is what caught the attention of investors who were reconsidering Europe’s defense industry after Trump took office.

“Europe has, all of a sudden,” Cingolani said, “realized that we have to change.”