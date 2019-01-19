WASHINGTON (AP) — As trade talks between the U.S. and China move to Washington later this month, President Donald Trump is hopeful that the economic powers can find a way to end a costly tariff fight.
Trump tells reporters that “we’ve really had a very extraordinary number of meetings and a deal could very well happen with China.”
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (LYT’-hy-zur) and China’s economy czar, Vice Premier Liu He, are expected to hold talks at the end of January.
Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) agreed on Dec. 1 to suspend further tariff increases for 90 days while they negotiate. The two sides have imposed tariff increase of up to 25 percent on billions of dollars of each other’s goods.
