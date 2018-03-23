BusinessNation & World Politics Trump says he objects to $1.3 trillion spending bill, says he signed it on ‘national security’ grounds Originally published March 23, 2018 at 10:33 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he objects to $1.3 trillion spending bill, says he signed it on ‘national security’ grounds. The Associated Press Next StoryTrump warns he will ‘never sign another bill like this again,’ calls for Senate rules change, line-item veto on spending Previous StoryTrump says he’s signed $1.3 trillion spending measure, hours after saying he was considering veto