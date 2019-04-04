WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says trade talks with China are “moving along very nicely.”

Trump made the comment hours before he was scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon with China’s top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He. The two countries are working to end a standoff that has shaken financial markets and darkened the outlook for the world economy.

Despite his upbeat assessment, Trump cautioned that “if it’s not a great deal, we’re not doing it.”

U.S. and Chinese negotiators on Wednesday began their ninth round of talks to resolve a dispute over American allegations that Beijing is using predatory tactics, including cybertheft, in a campaign to challenge U.S. technological dominance.

Trump has slapped tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese products. In retaliation, China has targeted $110 billion in American imports.