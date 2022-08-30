(Bloomberg) — White House records held in a storage room at Donald Trump’s Florida home may have been concealed or removed before an FBI June search for classified documents, suggesting possible attempts to obstruct the investigation, the US Department of Justice said in a filing.

The DOJ made the assertion in a response to Trump’s lawsuit seeking the appointment of a special master to review the documents taken from the Mar-a-Lago estate by FBI agents searching for classified White House documents and flag any records subject to attorney-client or executive privilege. A judge had given the government until midnight Tuesday to respond to the suit.

The Justice Department said any such appointment was unnecessary and would delay the ongoing investigation of Trump’s retention of highly classified documents at his home. An appointment of a special master would also impede the intelligence community from conducting its review of national security risks that improper storage of the highly sensitive materials may have caused, the department said.

The government lays out a timeline for the judge on all the efforts to retrieve the documents. The National Archives had ongoing communications with the former president throughout 2021, eventually receiving 15 boxes in January, the DOJ said.

The FBI finally got a look at the documents in May, finding hundreds of classified documents and 25 marked as top secret. FBI agents then visited Mar-a-Lago in June pursuant to a grand jury subpoena but later determined the search “was incomplete and that classified documents remained at the premises,” despite a Trump lawyer having certified that all relevant documents were produced.

On Aug. 8, after convincing a federal magistrate judge they had probable cause, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, seizing more classified documents. The results of the search suggest that Trump’s team hadn’t been as cooperative as they claimed.

Advertising

“That the FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered twice as many documents with classification markings as the ‘diligent search’ that the former president’s counsel and other representatives had weeks to perform calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter,” the DOJ said.

Three classified documents were found in the desks in the “45 Office,” the government said.

Trump claims some of the documents are protected by attorney-client privilege and executive privilege. But the government responded that documents pertaining to sensitive communications about legal advice between a lawyer and a client have already been set aside.

Two of Trump’s lawyers on the case, James Trusty and Christina Bobb, didn’t immediately respond to after-hours messages seeking comment on the DOJ filing.

The dispute over privileged material is separate from whether Trump broke any laws by taking hundreds of classified documents — some of them marked top secret — from the White House after leaving office. Still, Trump could theoretically attempt to use claims about privilege to try to delay or undermine the probe or any potential future criminal case by alleging that investigators had handled documents they were not legally allowed to see.

So far there is no evidence that that has happened.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has directed Trump to respond to the DOJ filing by Wednesday night. Cannon, a Trump appointee, issued a preliminary order over the weekend saying she is leaning toward granting the former president’s request for a special master and scheduled arguments on the matter for Sept. 1 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and offered a variety of explanations for the presence of classified documents at his home, including that he had a “standing order” to declassify records he took and that FBI agents may have planted evidence during the search.

The case is Trump v. United States of America, 22-cv-81294, US District Court, Southern District of Florida (West Palm Beach).

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.