WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for President Donald Trump is challenging a Maryland federal judge’s decision to allow a case accusing the president of profiting off his office to proceed in district court. The lawyer wants a federal appeals court to take up the case instead.

Trump’s personal lawyer, William Consovoy, filed a petition on Friday asking the 4th U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, to take the case and asked the judge to stay proceedings in the Maryland case until the petition is resolved.

On Dec. 4 the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia filed subpoenas for documents, including materials from 13 Trump businesses. They allege that Trump is profiting off the presidency.

Justice Department lawyers say providing those documents would interfere with the president’s duties.