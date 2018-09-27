WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health secretary Alex Azar says premiums for a popular type of health plan under the Affordable Care Act will edge downward next year.

Speaking in Nashville on Thursday, Azar said premiums for a popular type of “silver” plan will drop by 2 percent in the 39 states served by the federal HealthCare.gov website. The number of marketplace insurers will grow for the first time since 2015.

Azar’s comments track with a broader independent analysis earlier this month.

The analysis by the consulting firm Avalere Health and The Associated Press found that average premiums across all plans under the Obama health law will rise 3.3 percent.

The Trump administration is taking credit for market stability, but experts say premiums would be even lower but for administration attempts to undermine “Obamacare.”