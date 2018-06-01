ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Trump name is gone from the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but some popular nightspots from the days when it was the Trump Taj Mahal will be back when it reopens this month.
The casino announced Friday the upscale strip club Scores and Robert’s Steakhouse will be part of the reopened casino.
The global entertainment and gambling company is completely redoing what was once the Trump Taj Mahal. But fans will find a few familiar things.
Besides the two eateries, the casino is keeping its Mark Etess Arena, although it will be enlarged to hold 7,700 spectators.
Most Read Business Stories
- Costco boosting hourly wages for 130,000 U.S. employees
- Seattle real-estate startup, which aims to make everyone a cash buyer, raises $17 million
- Flight line mechanics at Boeing South Carolina vote to join the Machinists union
- Amazon threatens to back off Seattle growth, but it wouldn't be easy to leave
- Sears closing Tacoma Mall store, scores of others as sales plunge
Hard Rock is one of two shuttered Atlantic City casinos reopening on June 28, along with the former Revel casino, which is reopening as the Ocean Resort Casino.
___
This story has been corrected to show the casino reopens this month, not next month.