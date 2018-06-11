WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, has suffered a heart attack.
Trump tweeted just minutes before his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Kudlow is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Kudlow joined Trump last week in Canada for the G-7 meeting of world leaders.
Trump tweets that, “Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack.”
Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council.