Former president Donald Trump was left off the Forbes 400 list of America’s richest people for the first time in a quarter-century, the magazine reported Tuesday.

The business magazine estimates his net worth fell by about $600 million during the pandemic as big-city properties — the core of his assets — lost value, leaving him with $2.5 billion. The 400th entry on Forbes list, the Arkansas-based investment banker Warren Stephens, logged a net worth of $2.9 billion by comparison.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with an estimated net worth of $177 billion, topped the list for the fourth year in a row, Forbes said. He also owns Blue Origin, an aerospace company, and The Washington Post.

Rounding out the top five are Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk ($151 billion); Bernard Arnault ($150 billion) of LVMH, an empire of 70 brands including Louis Vuitton and Sephora; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates ($124 billion); and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg ($97 billion).

Unsurprisingly, the top echelons of America’s wealthy in 2021 made their money in the technology sector. Nine of Forbes’ 10 wealthiest Americans ― all except Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett ― founded or led a major tech firm.

Trump’s decision not to divest his assets when he entered office five years ago turned out to be a pivotal decision, Forbes noted. Trump opted to hang onto his company and real estate assets, then valued at $3.5 billion, despite potential conflicts of interest his financial entanglements would create.

Had he divested and invested the money in a simple S&P 500 market-tracking index fund the day he entered the White House, he would be worth about $7 billion today, according to Forbes.