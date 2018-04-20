HOUSTON — As domestic gasoline prices surged to their highest level in three years, President Donald Trump railed against the OPEC oil cartel on Friday, declaring that the group was unjustifiably manipulating supplies for selfish gain.

He wrote on Twitter: “Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has been a target of derision by U.S. leaders since the 1973 Arab oil embargo caused long lines at the pump and damaged the economy. But soaring production in the U.S., Canada and a few other countries has reduced OPEC’s influence.

The renewed attention on OPEC comes as Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil producer, is cutting back exports to increase prices and add appeal to its proposed initial public offering of Saudi Aramco, the national oil company. At the same time, Saudi Arabia and others in the region have made an alliance of convenience with Russia, a non-OPEC member heavily dependent on oil revenues to finance its government. Together they have restrained production since 2016, reducing global stockpiles.

“Prices are high,” said Rob West, an analyst at Redburn, a London research firm. Noting that Trump may have a point, he added, “I do see some artificiality in the prices we see today.”

The price of crude is the major reason American drivers are paying more at the pump as the summer driving season approaches. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Friday was $2.75 a gallon, according to AAA, up 19 cents over the last month and 33 cents from a year ago. It is the highest level since the summer of 2015.

In the Seattle metro area, the average price was $3.33 a gallon Friday, up 16 cents from a month ago and up 37 cents from a year ago.