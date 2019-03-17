WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is stepping up his pressure on General Motors to reopen an Ohio manufacturing plant that recently closed and put 1,700 people out of work.
Trump’s arm-twisting came in two separate tweets on Saturday and Sunday .
He called on GM to reopen its Lordstown plant or find another owner while insisting that the Detroit automaker “must act quickly.”
He also blasted GM for letting down the U.S. and asserted much better automakers are coming to the country.
GM didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
More than 16 million vehicles were made at the Lordstown plant during its 53-year history until GM closed it earlier this month as part of a cost-cutting reorganization.
Trump previously urged GM to find a way to keep the Lordstown plant open.