BusinessNation & World Politics Trump administration says US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports from Europe, Canada and Mexico Originally published May 31, 2018 at 6:43 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration says US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports from Europe, Canada and Mexico. The Associated Press Next StoryTrump imposes steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union, Canada and Mexico Previous StoryEU official says Greece’s bond market access is ‘fragile’