Erecting barriers could prompt swift retaliation from other trading partners, including China and the European Union, which have already warned of reciprocal action in response to protectionist measures.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration for the first time declared imports of steel and aluminum from China and other nations a threat to national security, laying the foundation for the president to impose the types of punitive tariffs he has long championed.

In a report released Friday, the Commerce Department said a recent influx of foreign metals posed a risk to national security by threatening the viability of U.S. manufacturers who make planes, armored vehicles and other products for the military. It outlined an array of recommendations the president could take to help domestic manufacturers struggling to stay competitive, including a sweeping tariff of 24 percent on steel imports from all countries.

The recommendations hand President Donald Trump an opportunity to make good on the get-tough approach to global trade that he has long espoused by giving him authority to decide the scope and severity of any trade action by mid-April.

Trump has previously embraced tariffs on imports of steel and solar products as crucial to protecting U.S. companies.

Yet erecting barriers could prompt swift retaliation from other trading partners, including China and the European Union, which have already warned of reciprocal action in response to protectionist measures. It could also further erode relations with foreign allies that might be ensnared by the measure and drive up prices for U.S. consumers.

Wilbur Ross, the secretary of commerce, outlined three alternatives Trump could choose from to protect U.S. steel producers, which have struggled to compete with a flood of cheap metals from China and other countries.

The options included a broad 24 percent tariff on all steel imports, or a targeted 53 percent tariff on all steel products from 12 countries, including China, Brazil, India, South Korea and Vietnam. Under this option, imports from all other countries would be limited to the level they imported in 2017.

Ross also proposed an alternative for the steel industry that involved no tariffs, but would set a quota limiting steel imports from all countries to roughly two-thirds the level they were at last year.

For aluminum, the Commerce Department also outlined three alternatives, including a flat 7.7 percent tariff on imports from all countries, or a targeted 23.6 percent tariff on aluminum from China, Hong Kong, Russia, Venezuela and Vietnam, with all other countries subject to a quota equal to the amount they exported the United States in 2017. A third option involved putting into effect quotas to limit aluminum imports to lower levels than were shipped to the United States last year.

Ross did not indicate which way Trump might go, saying the president could pick a separate path, or reject the penalties altogether. But the president’s long-standing support for tariffs and his recent remarks suggest he is likely to support some kind of action.

In a meeting with lawmakers of both parties Tuesday, Trump played down objections to the trade measures and said the United States was considering tariffs, quotas or both. “You may have a higher price, but you have jobs,” Trump told the bipartisan group.

Supporters of the trade action, including U.S. steel companies and the United Steelworkers union, say U.S. metal makers badly need the White House to step in and halt the flood of cheap imports, which has depressed the price for steel and aluminum. Many U.S. steel and aluminum plants are struggling to compete in an oversaturated market and some have had to scale back production and eliminate jobs.

But the investigation has also prompted criticism from U.S. industries that use steel and aluminum to make their products, including automakers and food packagers. These businesses say tariffs or quotas will cause their prices to rise and shrink their profits, and could end up costing U.S. jobs.

Christine McDaniel, a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center, a think tank that supports free markets, said that for every one steelworker that may be helped by trade restrictions, more than 38 workers in other sectors could be harmed by it.

“There is ample evidence that import taxes will harm economic growth and cost American jobs,” she said.