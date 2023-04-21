NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will join business, political and philanthropic leaders, as well as celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and John Legend, for this year’s edition of the Global Citizen NOW conference in New York City starting April 27.

The conference will combine major announcements on policy initiatives with discussions about immediate steps that can be taken on climate change, food insecurity, gender inequality, and other issues.

“Building a future that is fair, equal, and peaceful, with clean air and clean water for everyone, is at the heart of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and reflects the vision of the Global Citizen NOW summit,” Trudeau said in a statement. “In New York City, I look forward to advancing our shared progress and advocating for strong global commitments to support gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls everywhere.”

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans has said the summit will focus on “turning ideas into impact.”

Executives from Verizon, Cisco, Citi, and Procter & Gamble will join philanthropic leaders from Ford, Open Society, PepsiCo and Rockefeller foundations to discuss how the changes can be carried out.

