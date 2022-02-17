Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Cisco Systems Inc., up $1.48 to $55.73.
The seller of routers, switches, software and services raised its profit forecast for its fiscal year.
TripAdvisor Inc., down 73 cents to $28.50.
The travel website operator reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.
Visa Inc., down $4.21 to $224.61.
The global payments processor and Amazon will allow customers to use Visa cards on Amazon sites worldwide without additional fees.
Tesla Inc., down $47.02 to $876.37.
U.S. safety regulators launched an investigation of the electric vehicle maker tied to complaints that its cars can stop for no apparent reason.
Walmart Inc., up $5.35 to $138.88.
The world’s largest retailer beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Cheesecake Factory Inc., up 20 cents to $41.07.
The restaurant chain’s fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
Hyatt Hotels Corp., down $4.48 to $102.10.
The hotel operator reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Bank of America Corp., down $1.61 to $46.07.
Bond yields fell and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.