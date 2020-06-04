Activity at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on the rise from the severe depths of April, but according to Port of Seattle statistics, passenger volume remains 86% below last year’s comparable week.

Aircraft operations — which includes cargo planes — are doing better, at 67% of the same week in 2019.

Passenger volume was 49,100 in its strongest week earlier this year, before the pandemic brought air travel to a virtual halt. So the latest week represents just 14.9% of that peak. Aircraft operations, on the other hand, were at 35.6% of their peak.

Alaska Air Group, the biggest single operator at Sea-Tac, said Wednesday that seat capacity on its flights in May was approximately 79% below the levels of a year earlier.

