EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut tribes that are proposing a jointly run casino in East Windsor are planning to participate in a demolition ceremony in the town.
Mohegan Tribal Chairman Kevin Brown and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler also plan to make an announcement at Monday’s event marking the demolition of the former Showcase Cinemas, the proposed site of the $300 million casino.
The two federally recognized tribes separately operate Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino. They are planning the casino to compete with a new MGM Resorts casino scheduled to open in Springfield, Massachusetts, in September.
The General Assembly’s Public Safety Committee, meanwhile, has scheduled a hearing for Thursday on a bill sought by lawmakers from Bridgeport and New Haven that calls for a competitive process for developing a casino.
Most Read Business Stories
- More ‘boomerang’ employees return to Microsoft as corporate culture shifts
- Digging into the foundation of the housing cost crisis | Jon Talton
- In Wi-Fi routers, you get what you pay for in reach, strength | Q&A with Patrick Marshall
- Zillow’s Zestimate overvalued a Washington home by 700 percent in a case of algorithms gone wrong
- Trump tariff plan sends Boeing on a collision course with China | Analysis