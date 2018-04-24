OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Native American tribe is suing Nebraska officials, alleging that the state’s regulation of the reservation’s tobacco production is unconstitutional and an attack on the tribe’s sovereignty.
The Sioux City (Iowa) Journal reports that two subsidiaries of the Winnebago Tribe filed a lawsuit last week against Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton. The subsidiaries, HCI Distribution and Rock River Manufacturing, say tribal commercial activities are protected under federal law and Nebraska has no regulatory authority over the tribe’s cigarette operations.
The lawsuit alleges that the largest American tobacco manufacturers are pressuring Nebraska and 45 other states to expand their jurisdiction onto Indian reservations.
Tribal Chairman Frank White says a raid in January was sparked by state regulators to leverage an ongoing tax dispute with the tribe.
Most Read Business Stories
- Alaska Air to add some passenger fees and basic fare, says merger with Virgin on track
- Amazon will now leave package deliveries in your parked car
- Seattle 2.0 doesn't exist, but ‘flyover country’ offers hidden city gems | Jon Talton
- Seattle-area home price growth from current boom has surpassed last decade’s bubble
- How merchants quietly use Facebook to flood Amazon with fake reviews
The attorney general’s office declined comment.
___
Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com