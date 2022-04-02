A Tri-Cities restaurant that made headlines for refusing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions during the height of the pandemic has closed for good, citing the pandemic, inflation and President Joe Biden himself.

Koko’s Bartini announced on social media last week it would close Saturday, March 26, but the restaurant ended up shutting down Friday evening because of staffing issues.

“Closed” signs were placed on the door of the business and over the restaurant’s hours, including a small picture of Biden saying, “I did that.”

A variation of the same image was also posted on its Facebook page. There also was a sign on the door stating “Koko’s Bartini will not violate your HIPAA rights — your body, your choice — come on in.”

Owner Dana Slovak told the Tri-City Herald in an email that they will miss all their faithful customers.

“The challenges with COVID 2020 year, struggle in 2021 reopening, and now inflation has crippled Koko’s to a financial point. You gotta know when to hold them, and when to fold them,” Slovak said. “Thanks to all our Koko’s fans and their patriotism these past struggling 3 years.”

He added that all of the restaurant equipment and furnishings are still inside, and available for a new business to bring back to life.

The restaurant made headlines across Washington state in November 2020 when it defied the state’s orders to stop serving food indoors due to rising COVID numbers.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board suspended its liquor license, prompting protests from customers and supporters.

At one point, Joey Gibson, founder of the far-right activist group Patriot Prayer, led a protest at the home of a Tri-Cities liquor license officer.

Koko’s was able to eventually work out a deal to reopen, and have its liquor license reinstated, in early 2021. On March 2, the restaurant posted that it would be closed due to kitchen repairs. It reopened on March 15 and announced the permanent closure on March 23.

“The higher cost of everything around us has lead to this final decision,” the post stated. “I want to say THANK YOU for all your support. Covid hurt Koko’s in a big way, and now inflation is not helping.”

In a final post on Saturday, Koko’s posted “Koko’s Bartini is closed!” along with two images. One of a closed sign, and another of the sticker of Biden.