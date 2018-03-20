TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A city government in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula is joining a lawsuit against drug companies and distributors over the consequences of excessive opioid use.

Traverse City commissioners voted unanimously Monday to join the suit that Grand Traverse County earlier signed onto that accuses 24 companies of creating a public nuisance. The lawsuit also alleges negligence and racketeering violations by the companies.

Mayor Jim Carruthers notes that drugs, including heroin, killed more people in Grand Traverse County from 2013 through 2015 than traffic crashes, and killed as many as firearms.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports the lawsuit could help communities recover what they’re spending in dealing with opioid addiction.

Lawsuits have been filed around the U.S. and companies being sued have said they’re already taking steps to curb opioid abuse.

___

Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle, http://www.record-eagle.com