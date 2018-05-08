LINWOOD, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say they’re recovered 17 travel trailers worth about $600,000 that were reported stolen from northern Indiana.

Police say the sheriff’s office in LaGrange County, Indiana, contacted them for help locating and recovering the trailers. Detectives in Indiana had opened an investigation after several recreational vehicle manufacturers reported thefts of trailers from their facilities.

Michigan State Police say some of the stolen trailers were retagged with bogus vehicle identification numbers and were sold to unsuspecting businesses in other states, including Michigan.

Seventeen of those were tracked to Huron Trails Auto Sales in Linwood. Police say officials at the business are cooperating and weren’t aware that they were stolen. The case is under investigation in Indiana and stolen trailers are being returned there.