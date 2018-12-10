NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of buyout firms is planning to take the travel software company Travelport private in a deal worth about $4.4 billion.
Travelport Worldwide Ltd. said Monday that affiliates of Siris Capital Group LLC and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. will pay $15.75 for each of its shares.
The Langley, U.K., tech company can seek offers from other buyers through Jan. 23, 2019.
The proposed deal is expected to close in the first half of 2019. It still needs approval from shareholders and regulators.
Most Read Business Stories
- Big switch in Seattle homebuying: from most to fewest bidding wars in the country
- Seattle-area home prices drop again — down 11 percent in last six months
- King County family makes 'pretty decent money' but lives paycheck to paycheck. Here's the advice they got. | Money Makeover
- Costco tightens standards for antibiotics use by meat producers
- The future is bright for the video games of yesterday
Shares rose 1.3 percent before the market opened on Monday.