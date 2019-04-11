HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — A proposed 145-mile (233-kilometer) transmission line that would serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid cleared a major hurdle Thursday with approval of the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

The three-member panel unanimously approved Central Maine Power’s $1 billion project, but further regulatory approvals will be necessary for the project to become a reality.

CMP’s New England Clean Energy Connect would allow 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach consumers in Massachusetts to meet that state’s green energy goals. But commissioners concluded that there are substantial benefits for Maine, as well, including reduced carbon pollution, lower electric rates and enhanced energy reliability, along with $258 million in incentives.

“I think the end result is a good result for Maine ratepayers and a necessary one to meet the infrastructure needs of both Maine and the region,” PUC Chairman Mark Vannoy said during the meeting.

Though the project is being funded by Massachusetts, critics say it would destroy Maine’s unspoiled wilderness without guarantees of environmental benefits. They also say it would snuff out homegrown green energy projects, like solar and wind power, in Maine.

Much of the project calls for widening existing corridors, but a new swath would be cut through 53 miles (85 kilometers) of wilderness in western Maine. It would cross the Appalachian Trail, 263 wetlands and 115 streams, according to the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

Advertising

Further approvals are necessary. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection, the Maine Land Use Planning Commission and other regulators all have to approve some aspect of the CMP project. The Department of Environmental Protection will make the final decision on CMP’s site permit and compliance with the state Natural Resources Protection Act, agency spokesman David Madore said.

Maine Public Advocate Barry Hobbins and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills both endorsed the project after CMP sweetened the deal with a package of benefits for Maine.

The utility’s $258 million in incentives would provide $140 million for rate relief for retail customers, $50 million for low-income energy customers, $15 million to subsidize heat pump purchases and $15 million for electric cars and charging stations.

Supporters say the project would provide electricity for a million homes and drive down electricity rates for all of New England.

An independent consultant, London Economics International LLC, concluded that carbon dioxide emissions would be lowered by 3.6 million metric tons and ratepayers would save $20 million to $40 million per year.