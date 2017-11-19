AMHERST, S.D. (AP) — TransCanada Corp. says the company has sent additional crews and equipment to the site of a 210,000-gallon oil spill from its Keystone pipeline in South Dakota.
TransCanada said Saturday it is making progress in its investigation into the spill cause on farmland in Marshall County, near the North Dakota border, about 250 miles (402 kilometers) west of Minneapolis. But the company did not elaborate on the cause. The company says additional equipment and workers continue to be dispatched to the site.
Crews shut down the pipeline Thursday after discovering the leak.
TransCanada says the leak is under control and there is no significant environmental impact or threat to the public.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seattle hits record high for income inequality, now rivals San Francisco
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Seahawks' Kam Chancellor likely out for season, report says, but Pete Carroll says nothing official yet WATCH
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
Nebraska regulators vote Monday on a proposed Keystone XL route, an expansion that also would be operated by TransCanada.