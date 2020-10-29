MAURICEVILLE, Texas (AP) — A freight train derailed Thursday in southeast Texas, prompting authorities to urge nearby residents to evacuate their homes as hazmat crews assessed the damage, the Orange County sheriff’s office said.

The derailment happened Thursday morning near Mauriceville, close to the Louisiana border. Authorities said schools, businesses and homes within a mile of the site should evacuate.

There were no reports of injuries.

It’s unclear what the train was hauling and what sent it off the tracks.

Drone footage from the sheriff’s office shows train cars piled up along a railroad.

Authorities told drivers should avoid the crash site, near Texas Highway 62 and Farm to Market Road 1130.