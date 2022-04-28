Trader Joe’s will pay more than $44,000 after allegations that the company violated Seattle’s scheduling law for hourly employees.

According to the Seattle Office of Labor Standards, the grocery store chain faced allegations of failing to post employees’ work schedules with two weeks’ notice, as required by the law, between May and October last year at the company’s University District store.

The company will pay a $44,528 settlement to 129 current and former employees to resolve the case, according to its settlement agreement with the city. Trader Joe’s will also pay a $575 fine to the city, receive labor standards training and distribute a scheduling policy to employees, according to the agreement. Payment is due by May 25.

The secure scheduling law, passed by the City Council in 2016, requires large retail and food service companies to post work schedules for hourly employees at least 14 days in advance and to pay employees extra when the company changes their schedule after it’s posted, among other rules.

Trader Joe’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has five stores in Seattle.

In a city news release, unnamed Trader Joe’s employees said they realized issues with their scheduling and sought help from OLS.