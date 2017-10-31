WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. trade commission is recommending that the Trump administration impose tariffs or other restrictions to slow an influx of low-cost solar panels imported from China and other countries.

The four-member International Trade Commission split over the exact nature of the remedies but agreed that a surge in imported solar cells and panels has caused serious harm to U.S. manufacturers.

The panel’s chairwoman, Rhonda Schmidtlein, recommended tariffs ranging from 10 percent to 35 percent on selected imports, while two other commissioners recommended 30 percent taxes to be phased down over four years. A fourth commissioner recommended restrictions on imports of solar products to the U.S.

The commission’s recommendations follow a unanimous vote in September that imports are harmful. President Donald Trump is expected to make a final decision by mid-January.