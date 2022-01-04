Toyota Motor sold more cars and trucks last year in the United States than General Motors, the first year in recorded history that a foreign automaker has outsold American manufacturers.

GM, Ford Motor and other U.S. automakers produced and sold fewer cars than they were hoping to in 2021 because they were hit hard by a global computer chip shortage. Toyota was less affected by the shortage for much of the year because it had accumulated a large stockpile of the parts.

The victory for Toyota comes in a strange year for the industry. In addition to the chip shortage, the coronavirus pandemic and related supply-chain problems depressed sales while driving up prices of new and used cars, sometimes to dizzying heights. Auto manufacturers sold just fewer than 15 million new vehicles in 2021, according to estimates by Cox Automotive, a firm that tracks the industry. That is 2.5% more than in 2020 but well short of the 17 million vehicles the industry typically sold before the pandemic took hold.

Toyota said Tuesday that it sold 2.3 million trucks and cars in the United States, which was slightly ahead of GM’s 2.2 million. Ford is expected to finish third when it releases its sales data Wednesday.

“Toyota might not beat GM again this year, but the fact that they did it is symbolic of how the industry changed,” said Erik Gordon, a business professor at the University of Michigan who follows the auto industry. “No U.S. automaker can think of themselves as entitled to market share just because they’re American.”

The shortage of chips stems from the beginning of the pandemic when auto plants around the world closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. At the same time, sales of computers and other consumer electronics took off. When automakers resumed production, they found fewer chips available to them.

Toyota had access to more chips available because it changed its strategy and set aside larger stockpiles of parts after an earthquake and tsunami in Japan knocked out production of several key components in 2011.

In recent months, however, the company has had to sharply slow production because as it has exhausted its chip stockpile it had to wait for its suppliers to make more.