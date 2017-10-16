TOKYO (AP) — Sleepy? Hungry? Toyota will be highlighting an array of experimental technologies aimed at improving safety and anticipating drivers’ desires at the Toyota Motor Show later this month.
Toyota Motor Corp. manager Makoto Okabe told reporters Monday that the use of artificial intelligence means cars may get to know drivers as human beings by analyzing their facial expressions, driving habits and social media use.
Such a vehicle might adjust or jiggle the driver’s seat to calm drivers when they’re feeling anxious or make them more alert when they seem sleepy. It might also suggest a stop at a noodle joint along the way.
Despite concerns over potential intrusions into privacy, many automakers will be displaying prototypes of such technologies at the auto show, which opens to the public on Oct. 28.
