NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Toyota Motors Corp., down $2.39 to $132.44
The Trump administration said it might place tariffs on imported cars and car parts.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $2.78 to $51.96
The home furnishings company raised its profit forecast after a strong first quarter.
Best Buy Co., down $5.05 to $70.90
The electronics retailer’s profit forecast disappointed investors.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.88 to $80.27
Energy companies and oil prices fell on reports OPEC might increase production.
Deutsche Bank AG, down 63 cents to $12.25
The German bank said it will cut at least 7,000 jobs.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., up 20 cents to $2.77
The power generation equipment company said shareholder Steel Partners wants to buy the rest of it for as much as $3.50 a share.
Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.51 to $54.67
Bank stocks slipped as bond prices rose and interest rates headed lower.
Hormel Foods Corp., down 40 cents to $35.42
The Spam maker’s second-quarter profit and sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts.