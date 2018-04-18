PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Toy manufacturer Hasbro is launching a pilot toy recycling program.
WLNE-TV reports that the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company is partnering with the recycling company TerraCycle.
Donated toys will be transformed into materials used to make playgrounds, park benches and flower pots, among other things.
People can participate by creating an online account with TerraCycle. The company will send a free shipping label to attach to boxes of toys to be recycled.
Hasbro says the pilot program will be limited to the contiguous U.S., at first.
If successful, the program will be expanded worldwide.
___
Information from: WLNE-TV, http://www.abc6.com