TOKYO (AP) — Toshiba and Western Digital say they have resolved a dispute that was preventing the embattled Japanese electronics giant from selling its flash memory unit to raise cash to stay afloat.
The companies said Wednesday that the deal allows Western Digital to participate in future investments in their joint venture. That clears the way for a consortium led by Bain Capital to buy Toshiba Memory Corp.
The deal settles disputes in litigation and arbitration over Western Digital’s objections to the planned sale.
The two companies said they will jointly invest in a new computer chip fabrication unit at their joint venture in central Japan and in another facility in northeastern Japan’s Iwate prefecture.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension
The plan calls for Toshiba Memory Corp. to eventually sell shares through an initial public offering.