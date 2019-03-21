WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer plans to meet with Google representatives next week amid growing concerns that American companies doing business in China are helping its military gain ground on the U.S.

Gen. Joseph Dunford says efforts like Google’s artificial intelligence venture in China allow the Chinese military to access and take advantage of U.S.-developed technology.

He told an audience at the Atlantic Council on Thursday that it’s not in America’s national security interest for U.S. companies to help the Chinese military make technological advances.

Last week acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan expressed similar concerns and noted that Google is stepping away from some Pentagon contracts.

Google has said it would not renew a defense contract involving the use of artificial intelligence to analyze drone video.