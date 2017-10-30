TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s fourth-largest city is joining several cities and counties around the state by filing its own lawsuit against prescription drugmakers and distributors.
Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson said Monday that drug companies need to be held accountable for their role in the opioid abuse crisis.
The lawsuits being filed by Toledo and other places accuse the drug companies of intentionally misleading the public about the dangers of opioids.
The companies have denied wrongdoing in response to similar lawsuits filed around the country.
Toledo’s mayor says the city has spent more than $400,000 for firefighters to respond to opioid-related emergency calls this year.