NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc., up $2.54 to $50.99.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Twilio Inc., up $9.40 to $75.45.

The communications software company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

TravelCenters of America Inc., up $34.99 to $84.43.

BP is buying the truck stop and travel center operator for about $1.3 billion.

Community Health Systems Inc., up $2.66 to $7.74.

The operator of acute care hospitals reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter profits.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., up $40.59 to $319.77.

The medical device company’s fourth-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Crocs Inc., up $5.53 to $131.20.

The footwear company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Toast Inc., down $5.93 to $20.03.

The restaurant software provider’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

Boston Beer Co., down $57.90 to $335.01.

The brewer of Samuel Adams beer reported weak fourth-quarter financial results.