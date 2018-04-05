WASHINGTON (AP) — White House chief of staff John Kelly was once empowered to bring order to a turbulent West Wing. Now, it seems, he’s receding from view.
Kelly’s clout has been diminished. His word is less trusted by staff. His guidance is less tolerated by an increasingly go-it-alone-president.
President Donald Trump has rebelled against Kelly’s restrictions. He’s even mused about doing away with a chief of staff. That’s led White House staffers and Trump allies to believe Kelly’s working on borrowed time.
Kelly’s allies say his retreat is strategic and an acknowledgment that Trump wanted to exert more control.
Most Read Business Stories
- Sea-Tac airport’s new international facility is running over budget and behind schedule
- Seaplane service from Seattle’s Lake Union to Vancouver starts April 26, but it won’t be cheap
- Amazon will open Spheres to public twice a month
- Home prices have risen fastest in South Seattle, as citywide median nears $820,000 VIEW
- UPS seen at ‘breaking point’ as pilots lament outsourcing
But those close to the president say Trump’s increasingly expressed fatigue at Kelly’s attempts to shackle him and that while Trump’s not ready to fire Kelly, he’s gradually begun freezing him out.