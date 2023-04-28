When Saudi Arabia led the way early this month for OPEC to cut production, thus raising oil prices and stoking inflation, it seemed as if the same old relationship with the United States was continuing.

With our Happy Motoring lifestyle and insatiable appetite for petroleum products, Americans will bear any burden to keep crude inexpensive. The kingdom, meanwhile, wants to keep prices high enough to fill its coffers but not so high as to tip us, and the world, into a recession. That would depress oil prices. It’s a dysfunctional tango at the best of times.

But these are not those times.

For one thing, the Saudis — our ostensible ally propped up by billions of dollars in U.S. military aid — were responsible for the murder of dissident journalist and Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. The kingdom continues to treat women as second-class citizens and was the birthplace of 15 of the 19 terrorists behind the 9/11 attacks.

Now the tensions between the two countries have increased even further because the Saudi move helps Russia use its oil to fund the invasion of Ukraine. No wonder this past October, the Biden administration blamed the kingdom for effectively siding with Vladimir Putin.

But maybe all of this is a gift.

In March, the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported that the planet was on target to shoot past its intention to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) early the next decade.

Advertising

The panel’s 195 climate scientists concluded in 2021 how much human activity has already warmed the planet beyond any point in a millennium. Now, the new report concludes that the already high costs from warming past 1.5 degrees will bring disasters so severe that adapting will be impossible.

“Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere (snow and ice) and biosphere have occurred,” the panel reported. By the end of the century, famines, droughts, wildfires, rising sea levels and infectious diseases could kill millions of people.

Human-caused climate change is now widely accepted, even by Big Oil and Fox News. The only “deniers” are cranks, ignoramuses and propagandists. The only way to mitigate these disasters is to keep the carbon in the ground.

Which our friends the Saudis might help with if they, and OPEC, push too far.

Why?

For one thing, renewable energy such as solar, wind and hydro is becoming more price-competitive with fossil fuels.

Also, electric cars are becoming more popular. Even Ford and General Motors are on board. To be sure, electric cars are still cars — adding to traffic congestion, requiring fossil-fuel usage in their construction and continuing car dependency.

Advertising

As New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo wrote in 2021, “The promise of electric cars grants us a little leeway to party on in the gas-guzzling present — E.V.s offer a politically simple, one-stop expiation for our unsustainable ways, so long as we all ignore the Escalade in the room.”

In addition, it will take many years to convert the national fleet of cars to all electric. And while hydropower in the Northwest offers a sustainable power source, most places will depend on charging stations fueled by power plants that emit climate-changing carbon.

Still, it’s part of a constructive response.

Finally, fusion nuclear energy has achieved a breakthrough, thanks to the federal government and the work by some Seattle startups. Fusion reactors produce minimal radioactive waste. It might take decades to fully achieve their promise, but they would provide a clean alternative to conventional nuclear reactors and, of course, fossil fuels.

Less attention and far less government funding goes to improving Amtrak and other intercity passenger trains (such as Florida’s Brightline service, which intends to connect Orlando to Miami), as well as rail transit. Seattle can’t even muster the will to build the First Avenue streetcar in a designated lane.

The United States remains the only advanced urbanized nation without high-speed rail. China has built more than 25,000 miles of it, beginning in 2008. Japan pioneered the technology in 1964 with its famous and well-patronized Shinkansen trains, which have never suffered a passenger fatality. The best Amtrak can offer is a few miles of Acela service on the Northeast Corridor.

While California’s slow motion effort is a cautionary tale of the unusual difficulty and cost of building infrastructure in the United States, other countries offer valuable lessons — if we’d learn them.

Advertising

High-speed rail would work in city pairs and along corridors, including Portland-Seattle-Vancouver, B.C.

Rail offers yet another constructive response to weaning ourselves off cars and fossil fuels, particularly if it’s electrified. But even if not, modern diesel locomotives haul far more people with fewer emissions than conventional cars or airliners.

Critics will howl against subsidies, but every transportation mode and fuel is subsidized, not least oil. We’ve sent armies to seize or protect oil fields in the Middle East, and fleets to protect the sea lanes through which tankers sail.

Critics will also say the biggest polluters are China and India, so America’s efforts don’t matter. But what was once called Yankee ingenuity would be valuable and copied elsewhere.

As for “energy independence,” it’s a myth — fracking and shale oil are dirty and play out quickly. And they don’t address the heart of the problem: We Americans are addicted to climate-changing oil and use so much of it, we’re still importing from Saudi Arabia and OPEC.

Remember when then-Vice President Dick Cheney, in the run-up to the invasion of Iraq, said, “The American way of life is not negotiable”? Neither is it sustainable.

Time is running out to make a choice.