DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — An activist says more than 5,000 garment workers demanding wage hikes have been laid off while hundreds of them are facing police charges in the world’s second-largest garment export industry.
Kalpona Akter of the Bangladesh Center for Worker Solidarity said Thursday the firings came after thousands of workers took to the streets earlier this month in and around Dhaka, the nation’s capital.
One worker was killed and more than 50 were injured in clashes.
Akter said more than 500 workers are facing charges of looting and vandalism involving the industry that annually earns about $30 billion from exports.
The government in November increased the monthly minimum wage to 8,000 takas ($96) from 5,300 takas ($63).