MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands have rallied across Russia to protest the government’s plan to raise the eligibility age for retirement pensions by five years.

Several thousand attended a Moscow rally organized by the Communist Party and other leftist groups. Protests were also held Saturday in many cities across Russia’s 11 time zones. Most of them were sanctioned by the authorities.

The government’s plan to lift retirement age to 65 for men and 60 for women has irked both older Russians, who fear they won’t live long enough to collect significant benefits, and younger generations worried that keeping people in the workforce longer will limit their own employment opportunities.

The proposal has dented President Vladimir Putin’s popularity. He responded by offering some concessions, but argued that the hike is necessary.