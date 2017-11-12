LOS ANGELES (AP) — The God of Thunder isn’t ready to relinquish his box office throne yet.
Studios on Sunday estimate that “Thor: Ragnarok” added $56.6 million from North American theaters in its second weekend in theaters, bringing its domestic total to $211.6 million.
It easily beat out new openers including the comedy sequel “Daddy’s Home 2” and the lavish Agatha Christie adaptation “Murder on the Orient Express.”
Paramount’s “Daddy’s Home 2,” which adds John Lithgow and Mel Gibson to the Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg formula, took second place with $30 million.
The star-studded “Murder on the Orient Express” meanwhile screeched into third place with an estimated $28.2 million.
“A Bad Mom’s Christmas” took fourth with $11.5 million in weekend two and “Jigsaw” rounded out the top five with $3.4 million.